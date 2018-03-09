UTME: JAMB Asks Candidates to Visit Its Website For Important Exam Details

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB has advised candidates sitting for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations UTME but who are yet to receive their examination details to visit its website for any information they are still seeking for.

JAMB’s Head of Media Dr. Fabian Benjamin gave the advice Friday in an interview with the NAN in Abuja.

Dr. Benjamin warned that candidates must not wait for the board to send the details to their emails as said at the point of registration, rather, they should visit its website and follow the instructions provided for assessing and subsequent printing of the examination slips.

The body’s image maker restated that the board would not be responsible for any candidate who misses the test or fails to comply with instructions on the ongoing exercise.

Following the concern expressed by the candidates, parents and guardians on the late delivery of examination schedule details, JAMB announced that the details would drop in the registered e-mails from Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

However, some of the candiadtes who besieged their JAMB accredited Computer Based Centre CBT centres were directed to visit the body’s website for their registration slips, which contains details about the date of the examination.

JAMB’s warning followed complaint by some candidates who are yet to receive their examination’s information, including date, time, town and centre.

The UTME commenced Friday morning in all States of the Federation, including FCT Abuja. The exercise which is conducted thrice in a day in all centres will last till Saturday, March 17, 2018.

JAMB says its approved centres registered a total of 1.6 million candidates.

