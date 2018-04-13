Vanguard Award: A Testimony To Gov. Dickson’s Achievements –Iworiso-Markson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Government in Bayelsa State have described the latest Vanguard award conferred on ‎Governor Henry Seriake Dickson as a clear testimony to his many achievements in the last six years.

Vanguard on Saturday conferred on Dickson, the best governor award for Purposeful Leadership, Transparency and Accountability.

The latest award is coming few weeks after the governor bagged similar awards from reputable organizations like Silverbird Group and Daar Communications.

To this, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation‎, Daniel Iworiso-Markson said has proved even to the worst critics of the governor that indeed he has performed creditably on all fronts as the awards were neither political or commercial but from organizations known for their pedigree.

While congratulating the governor on the latest award, the Commissioner said truly Dickson deserves to be celebrated for restoring the lost glory in the state’s education sector, for running a transparent government as well as for the stable leadership Bayelsa is currently enjoying.

Iworiso-Markson told journalists in Lagos upon arrival ahead of the award ceremony in Lagos that despite the scarce resources at his disposal Gov. Dickson has built world class health facilities, enduring infrastructure and other key projects in nearly all the sectors in the state.

He described the Vanguard award as novel and unique which according to him has again brought the state to the spotlight and made it the investment destination for prospective investors.

The mouthpiece of the Bayelsa ‎Government assured of the commitment of the restoration administration led by Gov. Dickson to even do more as it prepares to finish well and strong.

