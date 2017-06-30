Venus Williams Car Crash Kills 78-Year-Old Man -Police

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US tennis star Venus Williams has been involved in a car crash in which a 78-year-old man died.

A Spokesman for Palm Beach Gardens police in Florida who confirmed the incident added that the crash was being investigated.

Police source indicated that a man was taken to hospital after the accident on June 9, 2017 and died two weeks later due to his injuries.

Security believes Venus was at fault but her lawyer argues it was an accident, noting that she has neither been cited nor charged.

The victim who was identified as Jerome Barson, was travelling with his wife who was driving their vehicle through an intersection when the collision happened.

According to witness, Ms. Williams’ car then suddenly darted into their path and was unable to clear the junction in time due to gridlock.

However, Mrs. Barson was also taken to hospital and she survived.

“Ms Williams is at fault for violating the right of way of the other driver,” the report indicted. It added that there were no other factors such as drugs, alcohol or mobile phone distractions.

Still, the 37-year-old, seven-time Grand Slam champion has reportedly told police she did not see the couple’s car and was driving at a low pace when the accident occurred.

Ms Williams’ lawyer Malcolm Cunningham was quoted as saying: “Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations. This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”

Meanwhile, Williams is due to play her 20th Wimbledon tournament in London, where she is seeded 10th. She and her sister Serena have dominated the women’s game for two decades.

