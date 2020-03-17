Veteran Actor Hilda Dokubo Kicks Against Sen Elisha Abbo’s AGN Appointment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo says Sen. Elisha Abbo is “not fit to be one of the patrons of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN)”.

Dokubo, who took to her Instagram, @hildadokubo, stated that Abbo was not fit for such a position, recalling how Abbo, representing Adamawa North, was caught on camera physically assaulting a nursing mother at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

In her words: “An abuser of women as Patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria is an unpardonable abuse of the rights of all the females in the creative space, especially #actors.

“We must stop every attempt at rubbishing our values as a people with such appointments in whatever guise.

“Consequently, Sen Abbo must be delisted from our list of Patrons now.”

Similarly, Actress Kate Henshaw has added her voice to the protest against the enlistment of the Senator, by calling out the president of the association Emeka Rollas.

In her tweet, the veteran actress stated that the Adamawa lawmaker. who was spotted assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop, is not worthy to be a patron of AGN.

Henshaw added that there are women in the guild and they “don’t want to be slapped”.

Sen. Abbo was on the spotlight last year after a video in which he attacked a woman at a sex toy shop went viral.