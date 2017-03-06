Veteran Journalist, Onukaba Killed After Attending Obasanjo’s Birthday Event

AKURE, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran journalist and a former Managing Director of the Daily Times Nigeria Plc, Dr Onukaba Adinoyi Ojo is dead.

Onukaba, 57, according to his relation Mr. Yusuf Itopa who confirmed Monday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, died at about 6pm Sunday at a village near Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The late journalist was said to be on his way back to Abuja from Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he had joined other dignitaries to attend the inauguration of Obasanjo Presidential Library, as parts of the activities to mark the ex-Head of State, 80th birthday anniversary.

He was reportedly knocked down by an oncoming vehicle while dashing into a nearby bush to escape an armed robbery attack.

Itopa also confirmed that Onukaba’s corpse was later deposited at a mortuary in Akure from where it expected to be conveyed for burial in his Ihima hometown, Okehi Local Government area of Kogi State.

The late Onukaba once served as the Senior Special Assistant on Media to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He was born on March 9, 1960 in Oboroke-Ihima, Okehi LGA of Kogi State to the family of Malam Shuaibu Onukaba and Hajia Aisha Onukaba.

He obtained his first degree in 1982 in Theatre Arts from University of Ibadan. He spent his National Youth Service Corps year at Radio Nigeria, Ikoyi –Lagos , from where he joined The Guardian in 1983.

He rose to the position of News Editor before travelling out in 1989 for graduate studies at New York University, New York, USA.

Please follow and like us: