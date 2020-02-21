Veteran Nollywood Actor, Frank Dallas Dies In Hotel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actor and production manager Frank Dallas is dead.

Dallas reportedly passed on in his hotel room in Umuahia, Abia State capital Wednesday, where he was attending a summit.

Nollywood actress and the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Monalisa Chinda Coker, confirmed the death in a press statement, issued Thursday.

The statement as posted on AGN official Instagram page read: “With a heart full of sorrow, we announce the sudden death of the immediate past national PRO of GNU, Frank Dallas Ebulukwu.

“The National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has declared 3 days of national mourning and prayers across all State Chapters including FCT Abuja.

“In view of this, all official activities of the Guild at all levels are hereby cancelled for three days. State chapter chairmen are instructed to open condolence register in his honour from Monday.

“Monthly meeting for February is dedicated to mourning and prayers. We shall be guided accordingly while we await further directives and burial arrangements from the family.”