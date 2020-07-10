Vice President Osinbajo Trends on Twitter Over Alleged N4 Billion Magu’s Loot

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The arrest of former Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has continued to generate controversy as veteran Journalist and former presidential spokesperson, Segun Adeniyi, in his weekly column had narrated how Magu had stopped billionaire TY Danjuma from buying an aircraft and how TY Danjuma had rushed to President Buhari to complain.

Also, Adenyi disclosed that Magu also raided and searched the home of Nigerian former head of state, Abdusalm Abubakar. These actions, according to Adeniyi, are part of the reason why Magu is facing his present ordeal.

Both TY Danjuma and Abubakar have already denied that they have anything to do with the case of Magu and even Adeniyi have stated that he wrote in “anecdotes” and he was misunderstood by his readers.

However, one case that just won’t go is the allegation levelled against the Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, by another journalist, Jackson Ude, who stated that Osinbajo collected N4 billion naira as bribe from the embattled EFCC boss, CP Magu.

Here are some of their views.

Chinasa Ruth@ruth nasa wrote: “I recall when Yemi Osinbajo accused Goodluck Jonathan of being corrupt and GEJ was dragged by many people. We’re in year 2020 and Yemi Osinbajo is now the one being accused of corruption by Jackson Ude and people are dragging him. Karma does not go on vacation.”

Jackson Ude@jacksonpbn wrote: “Since Osinbajo, the Star Boy, is denying, let’s have lawyers compel the Presidential Panel investigating Magu and the Police, to release the verbatim transcripts of Magu’s confessions. This is not about waving immunity. Oya, let’s go there ndi Lawyers!”

Daily Post Nigeria @DailyPostNGR wrote: “Alleged N4b loot: I’m not afraid, resign first – Jackson Ude dares Osinbajo.

PDP 2023!! @PDP_2023 wrote: “Ibrahim Magu confessed that out of the N39Billion he stole, he gave N4Billion to Yemi Osinbajo the very day President Buhari travelled to the UK for his last medial trip. FAKE PASTOR.”

Etinosa Vivian@EtinosaVivian wrote: “So, Efcc boss magu, a thief and constant liar , said he gave osinbajo 4bn out of the 39bn he stole , and people believe him?? U thief 39bn and u wan settpe your oga with just 4bn out of it, reason am.

Yall dont know politics, else you’ll see PDP written all over the matter.”

Eniola Opeyemi@eniola_opeyemi wrote: “Osinbajo carries a very rare grace, they sponsor calumny against him, tried to attack him, and pull him down. Yet, God stood for him. A very rare grace!”

One.acre says Free Dadiyata @NekkaSmith wrote: “Osinbajo announced he was going to sue Timi Frank in Sept. 2019. In Lasisi’s voice: My Lord, May I? Buhari reduced a Pastor/Prof/ SAN/VP to a spectator: Tueh!”

Bravo-ẸniỌban’kẹ́ @OnikoyiBankole wrote: “

African Examiner reports that the vice president has since denied this and has directed security agencies to investigate the allegation.