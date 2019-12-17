Visa On Arrival Policy: Senate Summons Aregbesola, Immigration Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has summoned the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbosola and the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede to appear before it, over the Federal Government (FG) visa on arrival policy.

The Tuesday’s invitation followed a point of order raised by Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, representing Ekiti North Senatorial district.

The Senator complained that the executive did not carry the legislature along before the implementation of the policy.

Visa on arrival policy is the new FG policy, but its announcement has since been trailed with mixed reactions.