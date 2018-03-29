Voters Registration: INEC Probes Allegation of Extortion in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Disturbed by the rumour making the rounds in some quarters of Enugu, state, South -East Nigeria, over alleged extortion of money by Staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC before registering voters in the state, leadership of the electoral body in the state says it has put in place an investigation panel to probe the allegations.

AFRICAN EXAMINER reports that there had been social media video of complaints of alleged extortion of various amount of money from citizens by workers of the electoral body in parts of the state before one could be registered in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise taking place in parts of Nigeria.

Unhappy with the allegation, the Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in Enugu state, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday, assured residents that the outcome of the probe and its report will be made public immediately it is ready.

The REC, said any INEC Staff found culpable in the extortion allegation will be appropriately sanctioned “because all materials required for hitch free Continuous Voter Registration exercise have been provided.

According to him: “INEC Enugu is aware of the video circulating in the social media, which suggests that some registrants are asked to pay money before they are registered.

“INEC Enugu wishes to dissociate itself from that act as there was no time or circumstance that could warrant any INEC Registration officer or staff to demand money from any registrant.

“However, INEC has taken steps to unravel the allegations and those behind the act by setting up an investigation panel.” Ononamadu stated.

He, however, made it clear to the residents of the state that the Continuous Voter Registration, which includes transfer of voters, replacement of lost and defaced permanent voters cards, remain free.

The Enugu INEC boss, therefore, advised the people not to pay any money to anyone for registration as the Commission, prepare to commence the second round.

