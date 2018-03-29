W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Voters Registration: INEC Probes Allegation of Extortion in Enugu

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, Politics Thursday, March 29th, 2018

From  Ignatius  Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Disturbed  by the rumour making the rounds in some quarters of Enugu, state, South -East Nigeria, over alleged extortion of money  by Staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC before registering voters in the state, leadership of the electoral body in the state says it has put in place an investigation panel to probe the allegations.

AFRICAN EXAMINER reports  that there had been social media video of complaints of alleged extortion of various amount of money from citizens by workers of the electoral body in parts of the state before one could be registered in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise taking place in parts of Nigeria.

Unhappy with the allegation, the  Resident Electoral Commissioner REC  in Enugu state, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday, assured residents  that the outcome of the probe and its report will be made public immediately it is ready.

The REC, said any INEC  Staff found culpable in the extortion allegation will  be appropriately sanctioned “because all materials required for hitch free Continuous Voter Registration exercise have been provided.

According to him: “INEC Enugu is aware of the video circulating in the social media, which suggests that some registrants are asked to pay money before they are registered.

“INEC Enugu wishes to dissociate itself from that act as there was no time or circumstance that could warrant any INEC Registration officer or staff to demand money from any registrant.

“However, INEC has taken steps to unravel the allegations and those behind the act by setting up an investigation panel.” Ononamadu stated.

He, however, made it  clear to the residents of the state that the Continuous Voter Registration, which includes transfer of voters, replacement of lost and defaced permanent voters cards, remain free.

The Enugu INEC boss, therefore,  advised the people not to pay any money to anyone for registration as the Commission, prepare to commence the second round.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=43188

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/voters-registration-inec-probes-allegation-of-extortion-in-enugu/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

FirstBank – advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts