WACOL Takes Violence Against Women Campaign to Football Pitch

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Enugu based non governmental organization, NGO, Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL) on Thursday took the fight against women violence to football pitch, as it engaged the Junior Rangers International FC of Enugu in a novelty match.

The exercise which took place at the Rangers stadium Enugu, was part of activities to mark the 2018 international Women’s day, which the organization celebrated elaborately.

African Examiner Sports reports that the WACOL team defeated Rangers Junior by 2-0 at the end of 40 minutes period.

Speaking with Sports writers at the end of the encounter, founder of WACOL, Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo said that the aim of the match was to take the fight against Women violence to the football pitch.

According to her, “football being a global game that attracts huge number of people together, we feel the stadium is the right place to take the fight against kicking out violence against Women to.

“That is why we decided to organize this novelty match with the great Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu, with a view to spreading the kick out violence against massage.

Ezeilo who spoke through the organization’s program manager, Barr. Chukwudi Ojielo, had called on all and sundry including sports men and women to join hands with it and other relevant agencies in fighting the war against women violence in Nigeria.

“It is my honour and privilege therefore, to welcome you to today’s event which is the friendly football match staged by Rangers International Football Club with WACOL.

“This was in collaboration with Christian Aid to mark this year’s international women’s day,’’ the WACOL bss stated.

The match , with the Them: Football: ‘’the beautiful game supports human right of Women and girls, attracted some top Rangers officials, including the team manager, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku.

WACOL, it will be recalled , staged similar exercise in 2017 with only female teams featuring

Please follow and like us: