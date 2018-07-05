WAEC Releases 2018 WASCE Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The West African Examinations Council WAEC has announced the release 2018 WASCE said, confirming that 49.98 per cent of candidates who wrote the examination obtained credit passes and above.

WAEC Head of National Office HNO, Mr. Olu Adenipekun, who made the announcement Wednesday at a news conference in Lagos, explained that the credit passes included English Language and Mathematics.

According to him, the performance of the candidates for its examinations in the last three years has been fluctuating in view of the outcome of the just released 2018 examination.

The HNO, who gave a breakdown of the statistics candidates’ performance in the examination, informed that a total of 1,578,846 registered for the examination in Nigeria.

According to him, out of the number, 1,572,396 of them actually sat for the examination.

Mr. Adenipekun confirmed that a total of 786,016 candidates, representing 49.98 per cent who sat for the examination, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

He noted that the performance, when compared to what obtained in the same examination in 2016 and 2017, showed a decline.

“If we should compare the performance of candidates for this year’s examination under this category with that of 2016, which was 52.97 and in 2017; 59.22, we are safe to say it is fluctuating, just as it is declining.

“These statistics are clear for you to see and make your judgment,” he said

Adenipekun added that of the total number of candidates, who wrote the examination, 1,470,338 of them had their results fully processed and released.

He noted that a total of 102,058 other candidates had a few of their subjects still being processed, due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or while writing the examination.

HNO assured that such errors were being corrected by the council to enable the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently.

In addition, he said a total of 1,213,244 candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of any five subjects, with or without English Language and or Mathematics.

The WAEC official added that a total of 858,424 other candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language but without Mathematics.

Further, Adenipekun acknowledged that there were cases of malpractice but it was minimal.

“For cases that are established as in other previous examinations, the council is already looking at them,” he said.

Mr. Adenipekun added that this year’s examination witnessed the participation of a total of 1,328 candidates with different degrees of special needs.

In his words, out of the number, 251 candidates are visually challenged; 783 with impaired hearing; 123 others have low vision while 88 others are spastic cum mentally challenged. He added that 83 of them were physically challenged.

Mr. Adenipekun said that the candidates, who have fulfilled their financial obligations to the council, were free to check the details of their performance on the council’s result website./NAN

Please follow and like us: