WASSCE: Six Nigeria South West States Ready to Reopen Schools

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAAMINER) – The six South-West states have stated their readiness to reopen schools so that students can sit for the upcoming 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This was disclosed in a communique issued by the Director-General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria otherwise called DAWN Commission, Seye Oyeleye, to journalists.

The communique reads:

“At the least, August 3rd, resumption for final year SSS3 students, states should approach the Federal Government at the first instance seeking the postponement of the WAEC exam by at least three weeks from proposed resumption. At the second instance, states should directly approach WAEC to seek an extension of the WAEC Examinations to week commencing August 24.

“All schools, when reopening, should have in place incident managers and classroom wardens for every school and every classroom. The designation of the Quality Assurance Department for each state to issue a Safety Compliance Certificate to each school before reopening.”

African Examiner reports that the Federal Government had on July 8 announced that students will not be seating for the annual exam until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.