Wayne Rooney Charged with Drink-Driving

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving, Cheshire Police have said.

Rooney was arrested shortly after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow.

Cheshire Police said Rooney, 31, had been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

The ex-England captain has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court later this month.

He rejoined his boyhood club Everton this summer, 13 years after leaving the Merseyside team for Manchester United.

Rooney’s court hearing is set for 18 September – the day after Everton take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League./BBC

Please follow and like us: