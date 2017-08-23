Wayne Rooney Quits International Football

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Manchester United Striker Wayne Rooney has retired from International football.

This is after turning down the chance to be part of the England squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Everton Striker was asked by England boss Gareth Southgate to be involved against Malta and Slovakia.

“Every time I was selected was a real privilege but I believe now is the time to bow out,” said the 31-year-old” Rooney said.

On record, the former Man United Captain scored 53 times in 119 internationals.

Rooney who was overlooked by Southgate for matches against Scotland and FRancein June, made his England debut in February 2003 in Austria at Upton Park.

The prolific Striker made his major tournament debut as an 18-year-old at Euro 2004, while his last international appearance was as captain in last November’s 3-0 victory over Scotland at Wembley.

Rooney returned to Everton in the summer. His announcement came two days after he scored his 200th Premier League goal in a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

It was after the game, he said he was ”focusing on Everton” rather than an international recall.

“I’m sure I’ll speak to Gareth Southgate over the next few days; “We’ll see what happens” stated Rooney.

Meanwhile, Southgate is due to unveil a squad Thursday for the World Cup qualifiers in Malta on slated for September 1, 2017 and at home to Slovakia three days later.

