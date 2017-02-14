We Are Battle Ready to take Over All South-east States -APC

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South East Zonal chapter of the ruling All progressive Congresses APC, says it is battled ready to win all the forth-coming elections in the zone based on the solid political structures it has put in place in the five states of the region.

It posited that going by the recent and continuous influx of notable politicians from the opposition peoples Democratic party, PDP and other parties to the APC”, there is no gain-saying the fact that the political-tide is in APC’s favour in South East.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of its zonal Executive Committee meeting held in Enugu, which was signed by the South- East vice chairman, Hon. Emma Eneukwu, and zonal publicity secretary, Hon. Hycienth Ngwu, and made available to African Examiner on Tuesday.

It said:”the Executive Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) met in its Zonal office in Enugu to collate and examine reports on the on-going continuous registration of its members in the zone and also brainstorm on ways to improve the ability of the party to win future elections in the zone.

According to the communique,”Our electoral successes are guaranteed by the people, irrespective of whether any sitting governor joins APC or not.

“At the end of the deliberations, the meeting resolved that the on-going continuous registration exercise in APC South East which, had recorded a huge turnout is very much on-track and peaceful.

“That the party has exceeded its projected membership in the zone, and therefore is requesting from the National Leadership for the provision of more materials and extension of the time allotted for the exercise.

On the recent defection of some notable Igbo politicians from the PDP to the party it said: “the APC South East welcomes all the prominent Igbo politicians who had recently joined the party with their over 600,000 supporters in the zone.

“Particularly, Senator Ken Nnamani (former Senate President), His Excellency Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Andy Uba, Chief Ifeanyi Uba, Hon. Eugene Odo (former Speaker Enugu State House of Assembly) Chief Sam Onyeishi (former PDP governorship aspirant, Enugu State), amongst others.

It however, advised other prominent politicians from the zone “who are still on the edge to cross over to the party as the Igbos are naturally progressives.

The communique disclosed that a Committee has been set up to plan for the grand reception of the defectors into the party.

“The Zonal Executive Committee members pledged to sustain the growth of the party in the zone and to commit the party to the enthronement of APC led Governments in Anambra State this 2017 and in Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu States come 2019 general elections.

Reacting on the recent comments of some governors of South East States on the issue of defection to the party, “the communique declared that though the doors of APC are open to all genuine intending members including the governors, the party would not tolerate any attempt by any governor to keep it in suspense.

It stated that “The party is battle ready to win all the forth-coming elections in the zone Our electoral successes are guaranteed by the people, irrespective of whether any sitting governor joins APC or not.

“The party advised our people to shun politics of hate, bitterness and division, since politics is all about people working in a mutual inclusiveness in an atmosphere devoid of bigotry.

It also applauded efforts of the president Muhammdu Buhari, led APC Federal government “on its persistent drive to complete the long abandoned Federal roads and other developmental infrastructures in the South-East zone. We have faith in Mr. President’s promises to our zone.

“We also commend the prompt disciplinary action taken by the Nigerian Army against the two soldiers that assaulted one Mr. Chijioke Uruaku, a physically challenged person in Onitsha, Anambra State for wearing a camouflage.

It added: “we salute the Army authority for also promptly reaching out to the victim, this is truly the “CHANGE” we are preaching in APC.

Please follow and like us: