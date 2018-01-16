We are Securing Your Future –Bayelsa Commissioner Tells Youths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government says most of its programmes and policies are tailored towards ensuring a better life for youths because of their critical role in the society.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson came out with this while addressing the new executives of the Bayelsa Youth Federation (BYF) in his office on Tuesday.

According to him, the present administration recognizes the‎ importance of youths and is working very hard to secure their future and enjoined them to reciprocate by supporting the various developmental programmes of government.

Iworiso-Markson who frowned at the attitude of some youths ‎who still engage in social vices charged the new executives to join the government to preach against kidnapping, armed robbery and other negative acts.

He said “Looking at your faces, you represent the future of tomorrow, the leaders of Bayelsa State. It is not every time you see youths organize themselves to indicate interest to support government developmental programmes.

“This government of His Excellency, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson is today preparing your future to make you have a better and prosperous life. You have seen across the state our projects designed to provide an avenue for employment and empowerment opportunities for you all.

“So take the message out, kidnapping does not pay, armed robbery is not the way. There is an opportunity for every youth in the state to excel but we want your support ‎so we can do more for them” he said.

Earlier, the President of the Bayelsa Youth Federation, Akumolate Billy-Ikeke thanked the commissioner for accepting to interface with them and applauded him for the good job he is doing.

He said the visit is aimed at opening a window of opportunity to partner and collaborate with the restoration government to give youths in the state the needed sense of direction.

