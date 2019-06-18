We Are Yet to Decide On Emir Sanusi’s Fate -Ganduje

By Rotimi Fadeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has said that discussions are still going on regarding the controversy on the alleged plan by the state government to remove Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

He spoke with State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa

On the security situation in Kano state, Ganduje said Kano was working with other states to ensure adequate security and peace.

“You know what is currently happening in other states surrounding Kano. But we are working in synergy with security in Kano State to ensure that the state remains peaceful despite what is happening in the neighboring states.

“Our emphasis is on community policing, community participation, especially those communities located around the forest areas of the state. So, we have built a synergy with the security institutions and our traditional rulers”, the governor said.“The traditional rulers are always there and they also get a lot of security reports and they use it a lot to maintain peace in their domains. So, as of today, Kano is one of the most peaceful state”, he added

According to him, the best way to tackle security issues are through community participation so that the security agencies get a lot of information on how to arrest the culprits.

He added that there was need for the community to avoid being recruited into the insurgency, saying that once the community is penetrated and the youths are recruited into the insurgency, it becomes complicated and difficult to solve.

On the N6.8 million allegedly swallowed by gorilla at the Kano zoo, Ganduje said there was armed robbery at the zoo, and not the issue of gorilla.

He stated that he has directed the anti- corruption agency in Kano to wade into the issue, stressing that the agency was still investigating.

“All l can say now is that preliminary reports indicate that there was armed robbery at the zoo, and not the issue of Gorilla. The issue of Gorilla is junk Journalism. This is because there is even no Gorilla in that zoo, we are told that there was an armed robbery incidence in which the entire safe at the zoo was carted away”, he said.

Please follow and like us: