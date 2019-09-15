We Can’t Win All The Time, Unhappy Guardiola Says

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shrugged off his team’s shock 3-2 defeat by newly-promoted Norwich City in the English Premier League (EPL) on Saturday with a direct message.

He said his team simply could not be expected to win every week.

Guardiola’s team beat Liverpool to the title by a solitary point last season after winning their last 14 games.

But after five games of this season they already trail Juergen Klopp’s side by five points.

“The people cannot expect us to win or pick up 100 points all the time. We’re going to recover now and come back,” said Guardiola after the loss at Carrow Road.

Manchester City won 32 of 38 games last season, losing only twice and they had not suffered a league defeat since their 2-1 reverse to Newcastle United on January 29.

The prior season, Manchester City achieved a record 100 points, losing just two matches in the entire campaign and finishing 19 points clear at the top.

“Sometimes games like this happen —- we had our chances to score but didn’t. So, congratulations to Norwich,” said the Spaniard, who felt the scoreline didn’t reflect the balance of the game.

