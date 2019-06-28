We Have Abundant Talents In Bayelsa –Iworiso-Markson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson has said that aside natural resources, the state is also blessed with abundant talents in different areas.

Iworiso-Markson said what is needed to be done is to discover the talents, nurture them and give them the opportunity to excel in whatever industry they are interested in.

Speaking when he paid an unscheduled visit to a young female barber in Yenagoa, Iworiso-Markson said crime may bring temporal gains but talent will always sustain anyone for a lifetime.

He therefore called on youths in the state to discover their talent and seek for ways to raise the needed capital and set up their own buisness, become employers of labour and increase the state’s revenue.

The Information Commissioner expressed delight that 21 year old Miss Agbori Better, could acquire such a skill in an industry that is dominated by men.

The Commissioner encouraged Miss Agbori to put in more effort in order to achieve a greater level of excellence, while pledging that he will draw the attention of those that will invest in her to own her personal barbing saloon.

Iworiso-Markson who was accompanied on the visit by the Director General, Girl Child Protection Bureau, Mrs Juliet Pulu Zifawei and the Senior Special Assitant on Youth Matters to Governor Dickson in Ogbia local government, Osaanya B. Osaanya assured of the continuous support of the Restoration Government to youths in the state.

He said “This young girl made a viral video and was appealing for support. When I saw the video I was moved. So today, I decided to come here to see for myself and honestly I am amazed.

“I have watched her since I came, barbing the hair of people and indeed she is good at it. This is certainly the way to go. I am so impressed and I have assured her that I will talk to a few persons that will help her get her own saloon and in turn train others.

“The Restoration Government of His Excellency the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson believes so much in our youths because of their potentials and that is why we are strongly supporting them to grow. This is a new discovery and we will do same for her.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on our youths who are still engaged in crime and criminality to stop and become useful to themselves, their families and the state. Crime does not pay in anyway, if it does it is only temporal”.

Miss Agbori Better thanked the Commissioner for the visit, saying her interest is to earn a decent living for herself and also help others to learn how to make money through barbing of hair.

