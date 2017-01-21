We Have Dismantled PDP Rigging Machines In Enugu State –APC

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu, Nigeria

*Begins Re-Registration Exercise In South East

ENUGU NIGERIA, (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2019 general poll, the Enugu state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has declared that it has completely dismantled all the alleged rigging machines of the People’s Democratic party PDP in the state, saying nothing will stop it from wrestling power from the party during the election.

It however advised the present administration in the state to begin to prepare its mind in readiness to quit the Government House, come 2019, adding that the APC has put in place necessary machinery in motion to realize the feat.

Briefing newsmen Saturday at the end of its stakeholders meeting with officials of the party’s National committee on the ongoing members re-registration exercise held at the state secretariat Enugu,the state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said PDP is now dead and buried in the area.

He noted that with the influx of array of political bigwigs that had continued to dump the PDP for the APC in the three senatorial districts of the state, “it is now obvious and clear that it is all over for the PDP”

“It is now obvious and clear that nothing will stop the APC from taking over Enugu from the PDP in 2019” Nwoye boasted.

According to him, all the notable politicians and grass root mobilizers that made PDP huge in the state in the past, such as Senator Jim Nwobodo, and ex- senate president, Ken Nnamani, from Enugu East district have all left the party for APC.

“Same has happened in Enugu west and North senatorial zones, were the likes of veteran politician, Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu,fondly called (GNG), immediate past Speaker of Enugu state House of Assembly,Eugene Odoh, former member, federal House of Representatives, Uchenna Ekwe, wife of ex- governor and former National chairman of the PDP, Mrs Dorothy Nwodo, amongst others have pitched tent with the ruling APC.

Dr. Nwoye, who was joined in the media briefing by chairman of the national committee on the re-registration, Rev. John Ibeabuchi, and other principal officers of the party in the state, reiterated his earlier position that the exercise which began on saturday,21st, January 2017, was opened to all progressives and true democrats in the state.

He disclosed that the erstwhile senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani, will be officially registered into the party on Sunday 22nd, January, at his Amechi political ward in Enugu south council Area of the state.

Rev. Ibeabuchi, in his remarks, had explained that the re-registration exercise which is expected to last one week is aimed at enabling the APC ascertain the capacity of its membership, just as he corroborated Dr. Nwoye’s statement that the exercise was opened to all and sundry.

The Enugu APC Chairman therefore, advised the people of the state and south- east in general, to use the opportunity offered by the re-registration exercise which is opened to both old and new members to embrace the party for the political interest and betterment of the Igbo race.

Highlight of the meeting was de receiving of dozens of PDP decampees from Enugu south local government area of the state, who were handed over to the state chairman, by the Enugu East zonal chairman, Barr. Val Ikpa

