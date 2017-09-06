Weekly FEC Meeting will not Hold -Minister

By Mustapha Abdul Salam

KANO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government (FG) has announced that this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold.

According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in an announcement Tuesday in Kano, FG said the cancellation was due to inadequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting.

The Minister said the two-day public holidays declared for the last Eid-el-Kabir celebrations left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.

