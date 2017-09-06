W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Weekly FEC Meeting will not Hold -Minister

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, September 6th, 2017

By Mustapha Abdul Salam

KANO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government (FG) has announced that this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold.

According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in an announcement Tuesday in Kano, FG said the cancellation was due to inadequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting.

The Minister said the two-day public holidays declared for the last Eid-el-Kabir celebrations left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.

 

