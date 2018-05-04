We‘ll Leave Behind a Secured Bayelsa State, Says Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson has again called on youths in the state to work with the Restoration Government of Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson to sustain the peace the state currently enjoys.

He renewed the call in his office in Yenagoa when a group from Ogbia Kingdom, Obhan-Olei Youth Assembly paid him a courtesy visit‎.

Iworiso-Markson noted that the present administration had in the last six years worked hard ‎to maintain peace in the state, which accounts for the reason why meaningful development is happening across every local government.

According to him, as major stake holders, it is the responsibility of the youths to work with the government to fight crime and criminality in every community.

He therefore charged them to carry out enlightenment campaigns ‎on the dangers of hard drugs, cultism, thuggery and other societal vices.

He said, “We have achieved so much in the last six years because of the peace in the state. His Excellency, the governor has provided the enabling environment for people to live and do business freely without any form of intimidation and harassment.

“We want to leave behind a more peaceful and secured state. But this can be made more possible if youth groups like yours partner with the goverment to talk to other youths. I see all of you as very responsible. I make bold to say you are the future leaders of tomorrow.‎We will leave the state in your hands so you cannot afford to fail us”.

Iworiso-Markson who pledged the desire of the restoration government to support the group‎ to achieve their objectives used the opportunity to once again thank Gov. Dickson for the love he has continued to show Ogbia people as evident in the numerous projects in the area.

The Information Commissioner also charged the group to mobilize their members to register in the ongoing Voters Registration in order for them to have a voice in the 2019 general elections.

Earlier, National President of Obhan-Olei Youth Assembly, Ide Agadaga Gideon thanked the Commissioner for the innovations he has introduced since he assumed office and for his professional way of handling the image of the goverment and Bayelsa State.

While assuring the Commissioner of their readiness to work with the government, they appealed ‎to him to support the equipping of their Head Office in Ogbia Town with equipments and furniture.

