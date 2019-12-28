W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

West Ham Sack Manuel Pellegrini After Leicester Loss

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Saturday, December 28th, 2019



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manuel Pellegrini’s 18-month reign as West Ham United manager has ended on Saturday as the Chilean was sacked shortly after his side’s 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City in the Premier League.

The defeat left West Ham fourth from bottom, just one point above the relegation zone after a dreadful run of form.

Former Manchester City title-winning manager Pellegrini, who steered the team into the top four earlier in the season, had already given his post-match news conference at the London Stadium and had not hinted at what was about to follow around 15 minutes later.

West Ham broke the news in a statement on its website.

