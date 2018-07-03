“Whether APC Like It or Not, PDP Will Win Ekiti” -Secondus Boasts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that intelligence available to the party shows that the All Progressives Congress, APC is planning to rig the July 14 gubernatorial election in Ekiti state but warned that it would amount to putting fire in the land.

Speaking while receiving one of the Presidential aspirants in the party, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki at the Wadata House National Secretariat of the party on Monday, Prince Secondus also called on the international community to show interest and help halt the bloodletting in the country.

“Thwart the will of Ekiti people and put unquenchable fire in the country.

“Let me warn the INEC Chairman Prof Yakubu and Amina Zakari the National Commissioner in charge of operations in the electoral commission to be careful with any agenda they have that is against the will of the people of Ekiti.

“They are harassing, arresting and framing up people but they cannot arrest and kill everybody. We are ready for them”

“Whether they like it or not, PDP will win Ekiti come July 14, because we are on ground and have something to show, we will also go ahead to win Osun state in September and the general elections in February 2019.”

Earlier the Presidential aspirant Turaki who was Minister of Special Duties in last PDP administration had commended Prince Secondus for fulfilling his campaign promises of leading the party transparently where there is inclusiveness, no impunity and imposition.

