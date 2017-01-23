Why I Dumped PDP –Nnamani

By Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, who on Sunday formally joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has indicated that his decision to quit the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP) was due to the alarming rate of impunity and undemocratic practices in the party.

The former Senate President in his remarks during the formal registration said he regretted that leaders of the PDP decided to jettison the dream and aspirations of its founding fathers, a development he said, landed it, in its present woes.

According to him, the registration exercise is private, stressing that there would be a day for his official public declaration during which he would make some vital public statements.

Nnamani, promised to join hands with other progressives in the party to make Enugu State, south east zone and Nigeria in general, an egalitarian society.

He further explained that he decided to pitch tent with the change mantra out of self-conviction, declaring that “nobody asked me to do so”.

While urging the people of Enugu State and south east region to embrace APC, the former Senate boss, stated that it was only when Ndigbo are part of the ruling party, they could have a say in the political decisions of the country.

Enugu state APC Chairman, Dr. Nwoye, said “today, we have come to fulfill the dream of yesterday, adding that with the development, Nnamani would lead the political battle in 2019 to capture all the south- east states for the APC.

He however advised other notable politicians in the state and region to emulate Nnamani’s wise decision.

Also the National Vice Chairman of the APC in south east, Chief Emma Enukwu and Director- General of Voice of Nigeria, (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, have saluted the wise decision of Nnamani.

Okechukwu described Nnamani, as a true democrat who contributed immensely to the sustainability of the ongoing democratic rule in Nigeria.

The APC entourage, led by the state chairman Dr. Nwoye, latter proceeded to same Amechi country home of former governor of old Anambra state, Senator Jim Nwobodo, who had earlier joined the party in 2016, to get him and the wife Mrs. Pat Nwobodo, re-registered.

Meanwhile, the committee handling the re-registration has declared the exercise will would last for one week in all the south east zone of the country.

