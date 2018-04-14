Why Remaining Abducted Chibok Girls Have Not Been Released –Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari said division among members of the Boko Haram terrorists group has hindered further talks targeted at ensuring the release of the remaining abducted Chibok girls.

President Buhari made this disclosure in a statement issued Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu to commemorate the 4th anniversary of the abduction.

“Unfortunately, the negotiations between the government and Boko Haram suffered some unexpected setbacks, owing mainly to a lack of agreement among their abductors, whose internal differences have led to a divergence of voices regarding the outcome of the talks.

“We know that this is not the news parents want to hear after four whole years of waiting, but we want to be as honest as possible with you.

“However, this government is not relenting. We will continue to persist, and the parents should please not give up” Buhari said.

He also reassured the parents of the schoolgirls affirming “their daughters will never be forgotten or abandoned to their fate”.

Mr. President joined the Borno government, parents of the children and Nigerians in commemorating the fourth anniversary of the sad incident.

He therefore advised the parents to keep their hopes alive on the return of their daughters.

President Buhari recalled that the recovery of over 100 out of the girls through the Federal Government’s determined effort should give confidence that all “hope is not lost'”.

He restated: “We are concerned and aware that it is taking long to bring the rest of our daughters back home, but be assured that this administration is doing its very best to free the girls from their captors.

“Don’t give up hope of seeing our daughters back home again. Don’t lose faith in this government’s ability to fulfil our promise of reuniting you with our daughters.

“Don’t imagine for a moment that we have forgotten about our daughters or that we consider their freedom a lost course”.

According to him, The President reiterated that as long as he remains the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Chibok schoolgirls would never be forgotten and all will be done to have them reunited with their families.

