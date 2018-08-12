Wife of Late Cross River PDP Lawmaker Wins Obudu Bye-Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Abbey Ukpukpen, has been declared the winner of the Saturday’s Obudu State Constituency Bye-Election into the Cross River State House of Assembly.

Mrs. Abbey Ukpukpen is widow of a member of the State’s House of Assembly, Hon. Stephen Ukpukpen, who died in May.

The State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Frankland Briyai announced the result early hours of Sunday in Obudu, the Headquarters of Obudu Local Government.

Dr. Briyai announced that the PDP candidate scored a total of 12,712 votes to defeat her closest rival, Mr. Ishamali Bendel, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 4,345 votes.

Other results include: Awafang Angiating of Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), 132 votes; Agwupuye Umeka of African Democratic Party (ADP), 114 votes to emerge third and fourth, respectively.

Dr. Briyai announced: “total valued votes 17,303; rejected votes 607; total votes cast 17,910; total number of registered voters 69,908’’.

Mrs Ukpukpen is a staff of the University of Calabar. With the result, she is set to replace her late husband in the State’s House of Assembly.

