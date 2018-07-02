Wike is Commissioning My Projects, Says Amaechi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Rivers State Governor and Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has said that some projects being commissioned by his successor, Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike were projects already completed by him during his administration.

Amaechi stated this during a grand reception organized in his honor by the Chiefs and people of Ishimbam General Assembly (IGA) in conjunction with the Free Rivers Development Initiative (FRDI) at the Freedom Square, Elele in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State.

He said, Wike was taking credits for his administration’s achievements because he (Amaechi) did not place priority in commissioning projects.

“Wike commissioned a project that I completed. He called the Speaker of the House of Representatives to commission a flyover I already completed … Tell him (Wike) that he should go ahead and keep commissioning, I have no problem with that. When I was Governor, I provided development for Ikwerre people just like I did for other tribes in the State,” he said.

Amaechi also criticised Governor Wike over his weak stewardship on infrastructure and human capital development in Ikwerre land since he became Governor in 2015 till date.

“Let Wike tell us what he has done in Ikwerre land. For me, if I have done nothing I have brought up one of your sons right from INEC and RISONPALM. But aside the human capital development, you also know that in Elele you have roads everywhere. I have given Elele Primary Schools, health centers and roads. My mother is from Egbeda, I’m sure Egbeda people will agree that I did the road from Egbeda to Omerelu.

“As Governor, I did a road from Omerelu to Apani, I did another road from Ubima to Omerelu. I hear you’ve had no electricity for nine months. I will talk to the minister of power to fix it. You people should get the evaluation and bring it to my office for verification and necessary action.

“Please you people should ask Governor Wike what he has done for you. Wike’s four years is gradually coming to an end. He has only from now till May, 2019. We’ll compare him to my first four years,” Amaechi said.

The former Governor also said he started attracting projects to his Ikwerre people when he was Speaker of the State House of Assembly. He recalled that he was at the verge of transforming Elele into a city before he left office as governor in 2015.

“In Elele, you have network of roads all over which were awarded during my administration and I nearly transformed Elele into another city to such an end that anybody can live and go to work from Elele. Please beg your Governor to give you water. But for me, I have given Elele Health Centers, Roads, and also connected Elele to Omagwa.”

Amaechi also promised to revive the rice mill in Elele Alimini if the Ishimbam local farmers in the area could come together to form a cooperative to start the rice farm owned by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“The rice mill at Elele Alimini, ask NDDC, I brought it to that place. Go to NDDC and ask. But, if all farmers can come together and form a cooperative to start the rice farm I am ready to appeal to NDDC to come and hand over to you, so that you can have the rice farm,” Amaechi said.

The Ishimba Communities which comprises, Elele-Alimini, Omerelu, Egbeda, Umudioga, Akpabu, Itu, Apani, Ubimini and Elele communities of Ikwerre LGA, also honoured and decorated Amaechi with a Chieftaincy title of the ‘Ohna Ishimba 1 of Ikwerre Land’.

