Wild Jubilation in Bauchi As Tribunal Upholds Bala Mohammed’s Victory

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, October 8th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bauchi residents on Monday thronged major streets in the metropolis to celebrate the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed of PDP at the Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal had dismissed the petition of ex- governor Mohammed Abubakar and APC, upholding the election  the APC candidate.

The residents chanted victory songs and wielded placards with various inscriptions as they paraded in convoy along the streets.

Some of the placards read “Bauchi is for Bala” and “Support Bala for progress of the state” among others.

Media reports say display by motorcyclists and horse riders added colour to the celebration.

One of the elebrants, Mr Ishiaku Yaya, said they were using the motorcycles, sticks and all other various musical instruments and vans to express their satisfaction over the judgement.

He said they had always believed that the tribunal was going to protect the people’s mandate by upholding the governorship election.

Due to the crowd and mass turn-out of supporters, streets were blocked as motorists were forced to use a single lane.

Meanwhile, Lead Counsel to former Gov. Mohammed Abubakar and APC, Ishiaku Dikko (SAN) said that they would study the judgement the Tribunal before deciding on their next step.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the verdict of the tribunal was delivered, Dikko said they needed to study the judgement and make consultations before taking a decision.

