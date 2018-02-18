With Buhari in Charge, Nigeria Is in Safe, Competent Hands -Lai Mohammed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that with President Muhammadu Buhari piloting the affairs of Nigeria, the country is in very safe and competent hands, hence there is no cause for alarm.

The Minister said this at a mini town hall meeting with the staff of the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid, Spain, and a cross section of Nigerians living in the European country on Saturday.

He said contrary to the fake news being peddled on the Social Media, Nigeria is making steady progress, especially in revamping the economy, tackling insecurity and fighting corruption – the three

cardinal programmes of the Buhari Administration

”Don’t believe everything you read on the Social Media. Nigeria is neither at war nor in crisis,” Alhaji Mohammed said. ”Contrary to what you may be reading on the Internet, the Buhari Administration is

putting Nigeria on a solid footing, after the years that were eaten by the locust.”

He said naysayers are spending millions of Naira to distort the true situation of things in Nigeria and to make the administration look bad.

The Minister said the Administration’s achievements should be evaluated against the background of the tough challenges that it has faced since coming into office on 29 May 2015.

”It is said that if you don’t know where you are coming from, you won’t know where you are going,” he said, listing the drastic fall in the price of crude oil, the low foreign reserves at $24 billion, the fact that the federal government was borrowing to pay workers’ salaries, and the fact that many states were unable to pay salaries as some of those challenges.

