Workers Day: FG Declares Friday, May 1 As Public Holiday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government (FG) has declared Friday, May 1, 2020 as public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, made the declaration Tuesday on behalf of FG.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Barr. Georgina Ehuriah, Aregbesola commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, patience and understanding.

The Minister praised the workers for their support to President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Aregbesola, who equally thanked Nigerians and the labour force for their sacrifices in the present period of trial, assured that their commitment and patience will complement the efforts being made by Government and other stakeholders to ensure the speedy control of the virus.

The former Osun State Governor said with the cooperation of every citizen as well as strict adherence to the measures being put in place by relevant authorities, the challenges being faced by Nigerians as a result of the disease would soon be put behind

The Minister expressed optimism that the economy of the country will rebound and be stronger after the COVID-19 experience.

He therefore called on Nigerians to remain calm and be hopeful.