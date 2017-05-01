Workers Day: Minister Laments 6 Months Unpaid Salaries in Oyo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Comunications, Barrister Adebayo Shiitu has sent a solidarity message to the Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress on this year’s edition of Labour Day, even as he laments that the celebration is being done on an empty stomach by the government workers.

The pro-labour politician said the 2017 edition of the day set aside all over the world to celebrate the great workers of the world is a unique one for the Oyo State workers as it mirrors their patience, resilience and unique integrity in the face of an adverse environment.

According to a statement from his Media Office, Shiitu said that he is disturbed by the fact that the state government is owing its workers, especially those of the local government up to six and nine months salary arrears.

”Our workers are suffering. they are hungry and they are deprived of their rights to wages, even as they toil day and night to make the state better.

”However, they (workers) should take solace in the fact that there is light at the end of the tunnel, because when we take over in the nearest future, we shall make life comfortable for the workers, who we hold in high esteem.”

The statement concludes; ”We also advise the state government to as a matter of urgency ensure the payment of the arrears being owed our workers, as it has received two huge bail-out funds in the past few months and it behooves on him to fulfil its obligations to the workers forthwith”.

