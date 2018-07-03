World Cup: England Players Not Bowed By History, Says Southgate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – England’s players will not be “bowed by the pressure of the past”, said manager Gareth Southgate after they beat Colombia on penalties to set up a World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

It was their first shootout victory in a World Cup after defeats in 1990, 1998 and 2006.

Eric Dier scored the winning spot-kick after Jordan Pickford saved Carlos Bacca’s effort in Moscow.

“Today was a special night for every Englishman,” Southgate told BBC Sport.

“The fans that were here were outnumbered but I’m delighted for them and everyone at home.

“We’re trying to write our own history, and I’ve talked to the players about that. They write their own stories. We don’t have to be bowed by the pressure of the past.

“This was special but I want us to go on. I don’t want to go home yet.”

Before the game, England had won only two World Cup knockout matches since 1990 and looked to be making it three when captain Harry Kane gave them the lead from the penalty spot.

But in the third minute of stoppage time at the Spartak Stadium, Colombia defender Yerry Mina headed home to take the game into extra time and then to penalties.

Jordan Henderson’s effort was saved by David Ospina, but Colombia’s Mateus Uribe hit the crossbar before Pickford dived to his right to deny Bacca with his left hand.

England will now on Tuesday play Sweden, who beat Switzerland 1-0 earlier./BBC

