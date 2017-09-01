World Cup Qualifier: Super Eagles Humble Cameroon 4-0

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria were very impressive on Friday thrashing the indomitable lions of Cameroon 4-0 to consolidate its position at the top of Group B in the 2018 World Cup African qualifiers.

A goal from both Odion Ighalo and Chelsea FC winger, Victor Moses; skipper Mikel Obi and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho ensured Nigeria grabbed the maximum three points.

After a sluggish start, Ighalo puts Nigeria ahead after receiving a fine pass from Mikel in the 28th minute.

Mikel made it 2-0 in the 42nd when he latched onto a Victor Moses corner.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Victor Moses combined with gangling winger Moses Simon before slotting home from inside the box.

Iheanacho, who came in for injured Ighalo, made it 4-0 when he nodded past Cameroon’s goalkeeper.

Buhari Hails Eagles Victory over Cameroon

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday’s impressive win over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

President Buhari, while noting that with the exhilarating victory, Nigeria is on the verge of qualification for the World Cup in Russia 2018, urged the players to sustain the momentum as they approach the crucial second leg of the tie in Yaounde, on Monday.

The President enjoined Nigerians who always see football as a unifying platform, to continue to pray and support the team to guarantee victory next week and make qualification doubly sure.

He also commended the Akwa Ibom State Government for its continued support and provision of excellent hosting facilities.

