World Press Freedom Day: Nigerian Government Tasks Media On Fair Reporting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The media has been urged to always ensure fairness, impartiality, truth and accuracy in reporting the activities of government, in line with the principles of ”responsible journalism”.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal Thursday in a statement issued in Abuja to mark the 2018 World Press Freedom Day with the theme “Keeping Power In Check: Media, Justice and the Rule of Law.”

Alhaji Mohammed said as an important pillar of democracy, the media must purge itself of all prejudice in order to be able to hold all the levels and arms of government to account.

While commending the media for its role so far in promoting democracy in Nigeria, the Minister tasked the media should strive to operate above political influence and interference.

He said as the political parties and the nation in general prepare for another electioneering process, the media must ensure the transparency of the entire political process through unbiased and objective reporting.

The Minister expressed concern on how some vested political interests are exploring the media to promote divisions along ethnic and religious lines in the country, declaring that such unpatriotic conduct would not augur well for the nation’s unity and progress.

He confirmed that the government was not unaware of the effort of mischief makers to use the social media, in particular, to undermine the government and promote ethno-religious crisis, especially ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Alhaji Mohammed, however, restated the commitment of the FG to press freedom in the country, assuring that the administration would continue to ensure that journalists are able to carry out their duties unfettered.

