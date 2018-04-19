Wrestling: Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist, Adekuoroye Eyes World Championship

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A gold medalist at the recently-concluded 2018 Commonwealth Games, Odunayo Adekuoroye has declared that her next target is to win gold medal in Budapest, Hungary October this year, at the upcoming World Wrestling Championships.

Speaking with the newsmen Thursday in Abuja, Adekuoroye who missed out from becoming the first African female world champion in Paris in 2018, said her performance in Gold Coast, Australia, was a major-boost ahead of the championships.

While restating that she would prepare better ahead of the event, the mats woman specified: “My target now is to become a world champion and I am looking forward to the tournament in Hungary to achieve my objective”.

“I am not surprised I won. I had prepared very well and all I had in mind was to duplicate the gold I got in Glasgow.

Adekuoroye stated: “My opponents’ from other countries are very good, but God and hard work kept me outstanding.”

Interestingly, the 24-year-old added she was not surprised at her remarkable performance at the Commonwealth Games.

She has in the past clinched a consecutive gold medal in Australia, after grabbing her first in the 53kg category in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014. Similarly, she is 2017 world wrestling championships silver medalist.

She once defeated India’s Pooja Dhanda 7-5 in the Women’s Freestyle 57kg in Gold Coast Games.

In the recent Championship, Team Nigeria won 24 medals, comprising nine gold, nine silver and six bronze emerging ninth on the medals table out of 71 countries that participated in the tournament.

