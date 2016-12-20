Xmas Carol: Dickson Pays Tribute to Bayelsans for Defending Ijaw Nation

Governor Seriake Dickson at the weekend paid tribute to Bayelsans who paid the supreme sacrifice to defend the integrity and honour of the Ijaw nation during the 5th of December, 2015 and rescheduled 9th of January, 2016 gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking at the 2016 Christmas Carol Service held at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet hall, Yenagoa, he also commiserated with those who lost their loved ones, friends and property, adding that, they paid the price to defend freedom and democracy.

While thanking God for what he described as the victory over evil, Governor Dickson noted that, the government and the people went through tribulation and trial, stressing that, with God Bayelsa was able to triumph.

According to him, the Christmas Carol Service is to rededicate the state to God, adding that, the State was ending the 2016 on a glorious and victorious note to the glory of God.

“The year 2017 will be a year of abundance and exceeding blessings. When I think back when the history of this administration will be written it is possible that all these roads, bridges, hospitals and schools we are building that people are giving us credit will end up as a footnote that were able to defend the honour and integrity of the Ijaw nation”.

Speaking on the current economic recession and its consequences, he blamed it on inadequate preparation of the nation’s leadership, as he thanked Bayelsans for their understanding, during the difficult times, noting that, the government is doing its best to change the economic fortunes of the state.

He used the occasion to pray for a brighter 2017, while soliciting the continued support and understanding of the people and wished all Bayelsans a merry and prosperous new year.

ArchBishop Israel Ige, the State Chairman of the Pilgrims Welfare Board, in his exhortation entitled: “On to us a child is born”, said Jesus Christ is a special gift from God to save mankind from eternal damnation.

According to him, Jesus came to turn the world from darkness to light, adding that, Christ was 100 percent God and 100 percent man. According to him, when you have Jesus, you have peace, life and security, without condemnation.

The event featured prophetic declaration on the government and people of the state by Bishop David Kings; choir administration by Saint Augustine’s choir of the Niger Delta University; Saint Paul’s Anglican church, Ogboloma; Salvation Church of Zion; King of Glory and Restoration Mass chapel choirs, among others.

