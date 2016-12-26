Xmas: Dickson Preaches Peace, Love, Sacrifice

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus , Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has admonished Christians to continue to uphold the universal attributes of peace, love and sacrifice, which Christ stood for, propagated and died for.

In his Christmas message signed by his Spokesman, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the Bayelsa State Governor, also called on Christians and adherents of other faiths to tolerate and live in harmony with one another.

Hon. Dickson, who expressed satisfaction with the existing level of peace and security in the State, urged Christian leaders to remain steadfast in spreading the virtues of love, sacrifice and peaceful co-existence, which have also become the sources of success of the Restoration administration in the State.

He stressed that his administration has been able to implement its developmental agenda for the state, largely because of the existing peace, law and order, which are basic attributes for any meaningful development to thrive.

Dickson urged Bayelsans to remain supportive to the programmes and policies of the Restoration administration in the State, stressing that, the government remains focused in its desire to carry every section of Bayelsa along in its agenda of restoration.

He used the occasion to felicitate with all Nigerians and Bayelsans in particular, and urged them to brace up for the coming year, despite the predictions of tougher times ahead, occasioned by the economic down-turn.

