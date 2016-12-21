Xmas: FG Declares Monday, Tuesday as Public Holidays

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government (FG) has declared Monday December 26 and Tuesday 27, 2016 as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Christmas and Boxing Day.

Similarly, Monday, January 2, 2017 has been declared as New Year holiday.

In a statement signed Wednesday by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry Interior, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, the Minister in charge, Lt. Gen (retd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, while declaring the holidays enjoined all Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to be supportive of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its efforts towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

The Minister also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for unity and peaceful co-existence across the country.

Please follow and like us: