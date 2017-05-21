Yenagoa Murder: Dickson Brokers Peace, Orders Reopening of Igbo Shops

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has called on the people of Biogbolo Community in Yenagoa to sheath their swords and maintain a cordial relationship with their Igbo tenants.

According to him, government has to arrest and prosecute the suspect who murdered a teenage girl in the community.

Governor Dickson made the call at the weekend while addressing representatives of Biogbolo and Igbo communities at a closed-door meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.

He said that although the unfortunate incident occurred when he was on a working visit to the United States, directives were immediately given to the police and other security agencies to apprehend the suspect and all who might have played any role in the act.

Dickson however warned those who are cashing in on the situation to disrupt peace and socio-economic activities such as harassing Igbo traders in the community to stop forthwith or face the wrath of government.

He therefore urged the people of Biogbolo community to allow Igbo traders reopen their shops for business on Monday as the alleged crime was committed by an individual and not all the Igbo’s, who he noted, have been peaceful and law abiding.

While commending the leadership of the Biogbolo community for their show of understanding and maturity, Dickson stressed the need for them to sensitise their people on the dangers of taking the law into their hands.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Asuquo Amba, described the deliberation as fruitful, saying efforts were on top gear to ensure the arrest of the suspect in no distant time.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Chairman of the Yenagoa LG Council, Oboku Oforji expressed gratitude to the Governor for the measures put in place to achieve lasting peace between the people of Biogolo, the Igbo and other residents in the area.

He described the Governor’s directive on the reopening of shops owned by Ibos in as timely, well thought out and in the best interest of both Biogbolo and Igbo communities.

In their separate remarks, the President of Ohaeneze, Bayelsa State chapter, Chief Amaka Maurice and his Unified Traders Association counterpart, Chief Ukachukwu Ohaeri, also thanked the Governor for his efforts at tackling the problem and pledged to cooperate with security agencies.

Although the paramount ruler of Biogbolo was said to be unavoidably absent at the meeting, representatives of the community including Hon. Longlife Gilbert, also applauded Dickson’s directive and assured the state government of the community’s readiness to abide by it.

Those who were present at the meeting include the Chief of Staff, Government House, Rt Hon Talford Ongolo, his deputy, Mrs Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite, Special Adviser on Security Matters, Chief Boma Spero-Jack and a representative of the State Director of DSS.

