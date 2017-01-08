Yobe CAN Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Yobe State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the crisis in Southern Kaduna.

Chairman Rev. Jibrin Joshua, in a news conference on Sunday, called on the Federal and Kaduna State governments to find ways to end the killings.

His words: “Such killings and destruction of houses, churches and farmlands are unacceptable and, therefore, condemnable.

“No individual or group of persons, disguising as Fulani herdsmen, are permitted to take the law into their hands. So, we call on both the federal and the state government to investigate and ensure that those behind the killings are brought to book.

“Concerned authorities should also redouble their efforts in ending these killings and ensure that those affected are adequately compensated.”

Please follow and like us: