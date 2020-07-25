You Are Worst Senate President in Nigeria’s History, Arthur Eze Blasts Anyim





From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anambra state born business mogul, Prince Arthur Eze, has lambasted former Senate president, and Secretary to government of the federation, (SGF) chief Chief Ayim Pius Anyim, who accused him of being a contract chaser, saying “you are the worst Senate president in Nigeria’s history”

The billionaire oil magnate and strong ally of late former military Head of state, General Sani Abacha and ex- military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, had in an interview accused Anyim, of concentrating his attention only in his area when he was in public office, noting that the only road the former Senate boss constructed was the one that passed through his village at Ishiagu, Ebonyi state.

Eze, had in the said interview accused also former president Goodluck Jonathan’s administration under which Ayim served as SGF, of abandoning the south east geo political zone infrastructural wise.

But replying Eze, through an open letter published by ThisDay newspaper, the former SGF, advised the influential businessman to “try to show some sense of dignity and decorum, claiming that oil magnate has been attacking him because he did not patronize him with contracts when he was the Secretary to government.

Ayim, therefore, advised the businessman to channel his resources and time as a wealthy man to more worthy ventures, just as he also lambasted Eze for his negative comments on ex-President Jonathan.

He said:

“You perched around President Jonathan like a hungry fly while President Jonathan was in office. Now, you shamelessly and dishonourably say derogatory words about President Jonathan. One can only bet say that you will do the same to the leadership of the present administration once they are out of power. That is not in the character of Ndigbo,” the former SGF said.

Replying Anyim, Eze’s Spokesman, Mr. Okechukwu Okpala, described the attack as a testament to the emptiness which characterized Anyim’s tenure in office both as SGF and senate president.

He said: “Anyim, a man who became the President of the Nigerian Senate by irony of fate and accident of history should know that Prince Arthur Eze, towers shoulder high above him, and the Prince is not his match in any respect.

“Any attempt to compare both personalities would therefore be like comparing night and day. For him to insinuate that the Ukpo prince is only known for contract awards is laughable and childish and at best borne out of jealousy.

“Despite the fact that Anyim has served in government at various times his records and personal acceptability, impact and clout do not come close to that of Prince Eze, who has never been in government or employed by anybody as he has been creating jobs since he left school.

“Today, Prince Arthur Eze is a world class oil and gas magnate, a continental financial stronghold and a gigantic philanthropist. The truth is that occupying political offices does not make a man.

“Many Nigerians are well aware that the several errors of judgment during the Jonathan administration were as a result of his emptiness, lack of tact and strategic planning. Can one therefore compare that poor record in public service with the sterling and exceptional leadership qualities of Prince Arthur Eze?

“It is on record that Senator Anyim is the worst Senate president that the South East zone has produced. He was not able to attract any meaningful development to the zone throughout his tenure.

“As long as Anyim stayed, both as Senate President and SGF he could not cause the execution of the second Niger bridge which the Buhari administration is now executing? Even the East West road project which could have had direct benefit for the South East was treated with lethargy during his time.” he stated.