Youths Hold Mega Rally for Dickson, Pass Vote of Confidence on Him

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Over ten thousand youths at the weekend gathered in Ogbia main town, headquarters of Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State for a solidarity rally in honour of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

The jubilant youths who defiled an earlier attempt by authorities of the council to prevent them from holding the event, marched round the area singing and praising the governor for his support to Ogbia kingdom, especially former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Leader of the youths and Senior Special Assistant to the governor on youth in Ogbia, Osaanya B. Osaanya said the solidarity rally is also an opportunity to thank Dickson for appointing more of their sons and daughters into key positions in his government.

Osaanya added that among other things, the completed model school and the N1 billion recently earmarked for the repair of internal roads in the area‎ and other projects has further demonstrated the governor’s love for them.

He assured Dickson that the youths of the area will continue to support his government and play their part to bring an end to all forms of crime and criminality, stressing that ‎only an atmosphere of peace will attract meaningful development.

The youth leader therefore enjoined ‎youths of the area to shun kidnapping, pipeline vandalism and other vices but rather avail themselves of the opportunity by embracing the various empowerment scheme he is set to introduce.

“We have come out today to appreciate the governor, His Excellency, Hon. Seriake Dickson for what he has been doing for us. It is clear and evident for us to see. Our resolve to thank him is hinged on the fact that he has done well and will still do more.

“Not just in Ogbia, Dickson has in the last six years made Bayelsa a center of attraction. Building significant and legacy projects. We will give him more support and work to maintain peace in Ogbia kingdom” he said.

Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Kemela Okara lauded the youths for organizing themselves in such a peaceful manner‎ and for coming out to show solidarity and support for the governor, adding that the restoration government will do more for them.

In their goodwill messages, the Commissioner for Special Projects, Fred Obua and that of Chieftaincy and Community Development, Saviour Ibegi charged the youths not to be distracted as they are the future of Ogbia ‎kingdom and gave them kudos for organizing the 10,000 mega unity rally.

On his part, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Danie‎l Iworiso-Markson expressed delight at the way and manner they conducted themselves, noting that the unity of Ogbia people is not negotiable and their support for Gov. Dickson will remain unshakable.

Also speaking, the Vice Chairman of Ogbia local council, Ebinyo Turner pointed out that better days are ahead for the youths while the member representing Ogbia constituency two in the state assembly, Munalayefa Gibson described Dickson as a leader per excellence and appealed to him to include the Ayama road to the list of projects that is about to commence in the area.

At the event which the youths also used to pass a vote of confidence on the governor were other notable leaders like the chairman of the Ogbia Restoration Caucus, Chief George Eto Okirinya, past and present government officials and other stakeholders.

Please follow and like us: