You’ve Done Well for Us, Jonathan’s Kinsmen tell Dickson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) Political leaders and key stakeholders from Ogbia Government Area on Thursday met in Yenagoa to affirm their unalloyed ‎support for Governor Seriake Dickson, describing him as an uncommon leader who has done so much for them.

Rising from a meeting that lasted over three hours under the kinsmen of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, under the aegis of Ogbia Restoration Caucus (ORC), ‎said they have followed with keen interest the activities and programmes of the governor which has given them a pride of place in the state.

They therefore passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Dickson which was unanimously adopted after a voice vote that was conducted by the member representing Ogbia constituency one, Mieteme Obodor.

Chairman of the Ogbia Restoration Caucus‎, Chief George Eto Okirinya listed the several political appointments he has given to them, the numerous projects like the model schools, ongoing General Hospital amongst others as enough reason for their action.

He said that the intervention of Gov. Dickson in providing funds for the Ogbia/Nembe road which has allowed Ogbia people to have easy access to most of their communities and the fact that they are aware of plans beginning from next year to construct all internal roads in their local government, further underscores their action.

Chief Okirinya stated that‎ Dickson truly loves people of Ogbia going by the ‎immeasurable support he gave their son, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan during all the time he occupied political offices and the heroic reception he organized for him in 2015 in appreciation of his service to Nigeria.

He said‎. “Right from his time as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President, Acting President and President. We recall that Governor Dickson was one of the few forces who were working behind the scene, providing the needed support and encouragement to enable Jonathan to succeed.

“Also we are aware of the role Governor Dickson has played at the national level of the PDP. The governor because of his previous meritorious performance as Chairman of the party’s reconciliation committee was reappointed to do the same job after the last national convention.

“He has so far provided uncommon leadership, political sagacity which has qualified him to be a true and accomplished party man, galvanizing support for the leadership of the PDP for stability ahead of the next general elections”.

While calling for more support for the governor ‎to enable him complete the reconstruction of the Ikoli and Imiringi bridge, Okirinya vowed that on no account irrespective of the temptation from the opposition and the antics of some forces within the PDP fold, will they turn their back against him.

The forum also inaugurated a seven member reconciliation committee headed by Hon. Azibapu Fred, the state Commissioner for Special Projects to reconcile all aggrieved persons within their fold.

