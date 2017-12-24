Yuletide: Christians Should Reflect on Christ, Says Bayelsa Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Government in Bayelsa has felicitated with Christians in the state on the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ, saying it is another time to think and reflect deeply on the life and times of the saviour of mankind.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson in a christmas message on behalf of the government enjoined Christians in the state to continue to pr‎ay for the peace, progress and stability of Bayelsa and Nigeria.

The statement also admonished christians to always uphold the universal attributes of peace, love and sacrifice, which Christ stood for, propagated and died for throughout his life time.

While wishing Bayelsans a merry Christmas, the government assured them that through the birth of Jesus Christ they too will experience a new birth of life that will catapult them to greatness in the new year and enjoined them to remain positive.

Iworiso-Markson noted that even in the current and very challenging period, God is set to do a new thing in their lives which is why he insisted they should keep hopes alive and trust in God who is able to do exceedingly, abundantly above all they can ever think or imagine.

He also urged Bayelsans to remain supportive to the programmes and policies of the Restoration administration, assuring them that the Governor Dickson-led government is ready to do more especially in the coming year to make their lives even more better.

According to him, what is required of them is to continue to be law abiding and to work with government to maintain the existing peace, law and order in state which are key factors for any meaningful development to take place.

Please follow and like us: