Yuletide: FG Declares Dec. 25, 26, Jan. 1st Public Holidays

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Wednesday, December 25, Thursday, December 26, 2019 and Wednesday, January 1, 2020, as public holidays for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, announced this Thursday in Abuja via a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah.

The Minister who made the declaration on behalf of the FG, felicitated with Christians and Nigerians as a whole, both at home and abroad on the 2019 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Aregbesola enjoined all Christians to live by the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ.

The virtues he noted hinge on compassion, patience, peace, humility, righteousness, and love for one another.

The Minister restated that living by the qualities would guarantee an atmosphere of peace and security in the country.

Ogbeni Aregbesola said the determination of the FG to ensure peace and security would engender inflow of foreign direct investment, thereby revitalising the nation’s economy.

He assured that it would improve employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the country.

Arebgesola in the statement expressed hope that the incoming 2020 would be a breakthrough year for all Nigerians.

He assured Nigerians that the Federal Government, under the “visionary leadership’’ of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), would make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

“With love for one another, hard work, selfless service, patience and patriotism, Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations,’’ Aregbesola said.

He wished Nigerians a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.