Yuletide: FG Declares Public Holidays For Xmas, New Year Celebrations

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government FG has declared Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, 2017 and Monday, January 1, 2018 as public holidays for the Christmas; Boxing Day and New Year celebrations.

Minister of Interior Lt.-Gen. Abdulralman Dambazau (rtd), made the declaration in a statement issued Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Abubakar Magaji.

Gen. Dambazau enjoined Christians and all Nigerians to use the period to pray for continued growth and development of the country.

The Minister equally called on Nigerians to strengthen their resolve to maintain national peace and unity, as well as urged all citizens, both at home and abroad, to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to improve the living standard of the people.

