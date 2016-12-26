W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Yuletide: Group Urges Southern Borno Sons, Daughters to Remain Prayerful

Posted by Latest News, News Monday, December 26th, 2016

An association, Network for Sustainable Development and Empowerment (NSDE)  has expressed  warm felicitations  to those it described the sons and daughters and entire people of Southern Borno on the occasion of Christmas and New Year Festivities.

The group in a statement issued by Brigadier General David Shaljaba  (rtd) urged the people  to remain prayerful  and united in the face of the challenges.

Shaljaba said”We know the military is battling Boko Haram to a standstill and we appreciate and commend the troops for their efforts.

“We however know that the challenges now include  rehabilitation and care for the Internally Displaced Persons”.

“We urge you all to remain prayerful and steadfast as the authorities continue to make efforts to support our people towards total recovery from the effects of insurgency.”

It is also our prayer that the Almighty Lord will continue to ease our pains and give us succor as government and non governmental organizations  work towards solving  the problems.

We wish all our people Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.

 

