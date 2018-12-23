Yuletide: NEMA Flags Off Operation Eagle Eye for South East

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

…. To Provide Surveillance on Roads.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday flagged off the 2018 edition of the annual “Operation Eagle Eye” exercise in the South East zone geo political of Nigeria.

According to the Agency, the campaign is aimed at partnering Road Traffic Management Agencies within Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states to provide surveillance on all road corridors through the yuletide season.

It said NEMA is collaborating the Federal Road Safety Corps {FRSC}, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Enugu State Medical Emergency Response Team {ESMERT}, among other stakeholders to make the exercise successful.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the flag off exercise in Enugu, the South east Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Walson Brandon hinted that exercise is an annual event, adding that the aim of the exercise “is to provide surveillance through the states under its area of responsibility.

He, however, advised motorists not to be too anxious during the festive period, saying they should see the “yuletide period as any other period.

The South- East NEMA boss, further urged motorists to observe trafficking rules while embarking of their journey, nothing that most road crashes especially during festive periods are occasioned by non-observation of such rules.

He said: “The National Emergency Management Agency {NEMA}, South east Zonal Office, has flagged off its annual “Operation Eagle Eye” campaign today Saturday, December 22, 2018.

“The campaign is aimed at partnering Road Traffic Management Agencies within Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi States to provide surveillance on all road corridors throughout the yuletide season.

“Mobile intensive Care Unit {MUC} would be deployed across the routes, Ambulance Services are also strategically positioned” he stated

