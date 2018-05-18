Zambia Announces Penalties Against Abuse of Government Vehicles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zambia on Friday announced revised penalties meant to curtail usage of government vehicles.

Recently, the Ministry of Works and Supply, announced measures to control the usage of government vehicles as government was spending huge sums of money on fuel and repairs.

The announcement was followed by weekend patrols in which a number of government vehicles were impounded for operating outside normal working hours or without valid documents.

In a statement, the ministry said a recent country-wide operation to monitor the utilisation of government vehicles revealed instances of misuse hence the decision to stiffen the penalties.

Among the measures include that only officers in possession of a valid government certificate of competence would be allowed to drive government vehicles.

Authorised drivers would be at all times required to have a valid drivers’ licence, and a pass from controlling officers would be required for pool vehicles required to operate during the weekend.

According to the revised penalties, any person who is not a government employee found driving a government vehicle would be made to pay about 500 U.S. dollars from 1,000 Kwacha, while driving a government vehicle without a valid certificate of competence would attract a penalty of 1,000 Kwacha from 500 Kwacha.

“In this regard, it has become necessary to remind all ministries, provinces and spending agencies on the need to strictly adhere to the regulations on the management of government motor vehicles,’’ the statement said. (Xinhua/NAN).

